"He really died because of a blood clot": Budanov on the cause of Navalny's death

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34154 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 128500 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79299 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 295401 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248032 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195965 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233716 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252147 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158246 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372265 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 59599 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 128448 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 295341 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 219847 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 247990 views
"He really died because of a blood clot": Budanov on the cause of Navalny's death

Kyiv • UNN

 26069 views

Ukraine's Defense Ministry intelligence chief says that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of a blood clot from natural causes, contrary to claims that he was poisoned.

"He really died because of a blood clot": Budanov on the cause of Navalny's death

The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of natural causes - a blood clot. He told journalists about this on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

"I may disappoint you, but what we know is that he actually died of a blood clot," Budanov commented on Navalny's death.

When asked if it was a natural death, the DIU chief replied: "Yes".

On February 16, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in a penal colony in Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
