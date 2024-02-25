"He really died because of a blood clot": Budanov on the cause of Navalny's death

The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of natural causes - a blood clot. He told journalists about this on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

"I may disappoint you, but what we know is that he actually died of a blood clot," Budanov commented on Navalny's death.

When asked if it was a natural death, the DIU chief replied: "Yes".

Recall

On February 16, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in a penal colony in Russia.