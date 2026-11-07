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He drove onto the square and began shooting: the death toll in Kraków has risen to 5, and the perpetrator has been detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

A man opened fire on passersby in Kraków’s Main Square. He was detained after being wounded by police; the attack is under investigation.

He drove onto the square and began shooting: the death toll in Kraków has risen to 5, and the perpetrator has been detained
Photo: PAP

As a result of a terrorist attack in Krakow, Poland, 5 people were killed and more than ten others were injured, including police officers, UNN reports. 

"A police operation is underway in Krakow’s Main Square. At around 3 p.m., a man who drove into the square began shooting at random passersby. The perpetrator has been detained. There are injured people, including police officers," the police said in a statement. 

Later, police уточнили that 5 people were killed and more than ten injured as a result of the incident in the Main Square.

"The perpetrator was wounded by police officers and is now being taken to hospital. Services are continuing their operation at the scene," police added. 

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote: "The interior minister is constantly informing me about the situation in Krakow following the tragic shooting. The police are investigating the causes and all circumstances of the attack."

Recall 

On Saturday, dramatic events unfolded in the very heart of Krakow. According to eyewitnesses, shots were heard in the Main Market Square (Rynek Główny). Two people were killed and eight others were injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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