Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?

Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, now in its fourth year, has led to a severe shortage of personnel in our country. Due to the mobilization of many specialists and experts into the ranks of the Defense Forces, most companies are experiencing a shortage of employees and are forced to rely more on the power of technology, particularly artificial intelligence. Will artificial intelligence be able to help cope with the personnel shortage? We tell you in the UNN material.

Personnel shortage in Ukraine

According to data from the global analytical network BDO, as of July 2025, approximately 5.6 million Ukrainians remain abroad, and the net migration outflow in 2025 amounted to 200,000 people. 60% of employers report a personnel crisis, with the sharpest deficit observed among skilled workers (63%) and middle management (35%), especially in the construction sector. Continuous migration and mobilization into the ranks of the Armed Forces have reduced the available workforce, and the unemployment rate is projected to be 10.9% in 2025.

According to BDO, there is a pronounced mismatch between labor supply and demand. While the number of new resumes increased by 27.4% year-on-year in Q2 2025, the number of new vacancies increased by only 5.4%. Most job seekers prefer managerial or administrative positions, while employers are looking for skilled workers, drivers, and junior medical staff. Regional imbalances persist, with candidates concentrated in safer areas.

Increased attacks and infrastructure destruction have limited economic activity, with the number of air and drone attacks increasing by 152% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, further complicating planning and workforce recruitment.

AI manipulation: chatbots spread Russian disinformation about the war in Ukraine - study

AI and personnel shortage in Ukraine

Artificial intelligence is already helping Ukraine partially mitigate the consequences of the personnel shortage: automation of routine processes, chatbots for service departments, tools for accelerating medical diagnostics and telemedicine, analytics for the agricultural sector and logistics increase the productivity of existing teams and free up specialists' time for more complex tasks. - reported in an analytical article by the World Bank in Ukraine.

However, World Bank analysts note that AI remains only a tool, not a full-fledged replacement for people. Its effectiveness depends on data quality, localization (Ukrainian-language models), staff training, and clear rules regarding data security and responsibility.

The article states that for AI to truly become a "solution" to the problem of personnel deficit, investments in infrastructure, retraining programs, public-private partnerships, and adaptation of the regulatory framework are necessary.

In conclusion, AI can significantly alleviate the shortage of personnel and increase efficiency, but only with systematic, responsible implementation and simultaneous investment in people.

European experience shaping the future of responsible gaming in Ukraine: SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 experience

The main problem of AI

Artificial intelligence does not understand content. That is, it does not understand context. It's like comparing how there were abacuses before, and then a calculator was invented. A calculator allows people to work faster and more efficiently than when there were abacuses. There was a mobile phone, and then a smartphone, which gives more opportunities, more options to work. The same with artificial intelligence - it is a tool, not a person. - explained Maksym Hlukov, an expert and participant of the 16th UN Conference on Trade and Development.

He noted that creative work or a full discussion of current problems cannot be done with AI. This is due to its inability to see the full picture.

Try talking to AI about politics. Or about something religious or philosophical. Or about poetry. It doesn't understand it. It will give dry answers, but it won't be able to debate, to maintain a conversation. Because it doesn't understand the context of the conversation, the context of decision-making. - explained the expert.