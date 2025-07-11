Harvesting has begun in 18 regions, with over 2.5 million tons of new crop already gathered

The harvest in Ukraine has already begun in 18 regions, with farmers having already gathered over 2.5 million tons of new grain and leguminous crops, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of July 11, 2025, 919.9 thousand hectares have already been harvested in Ukraine, and 2,620.7 thousand tons of early grain and leguminous crops have been threshed. - reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Specifically:

wheat – 434.8 thousand hectares harvested, 1,238.7 thousand tons threshed;

barley – 364 thousand hectares harvested, 1,153.7 thousand tons threshed;

peas – 119.7 thousand hectares harvested, 225.1 thousand tons threshed.

Overall, farmers in 18 regions are already harvesting - noted the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Among the leaders, in particular:

Odesa – 353 thousand hectares harvested, 1,029.5 thousand tons threshed;

Mykolaiv – 261.9 thousand hectares harvested, 651.5 thousand tons threshed;

Dnipropetrovsk – 119.2 thousand hectares harvested, 283 thousand tons threshed.

Rapeseed is being harvested in nine regions. 290.1 thousand tons have already been collected from an area of 178.9 thousand hectares.

Addition

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy stated that Ukraine's grain harvest in 2025 could decrease by 10% to approximately 51 million tons compared to 56.7 million tons in 2024, under the most pessimistic scenario.