Harris receives support from Nobel Prize winners: representatives of various sciences call Trump a potential threat

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 23704 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 120249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 176236 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110727 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346591 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174880 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145794 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196406 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125240 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108277 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
66%
Popular news

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 9636 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 10902 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 8456 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 5988 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 5708 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 2604 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 23714 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 89542 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 120270 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 176249 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23082 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25698 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39553 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48035 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136554 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Harris receives support from Nobel Prize winners: representatives of various sciences call Trump a potential threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15777 views

Dozens of Nobel Prize winners from various fields of science have signed an open letter in support of Kamala Harris. They warn that Trump's presidency threatens scientific progress and living standards.

Harris receives support from Nobel Prize winners: representatives of various sciences call Trump a potential threat

Dozens of economists, including two who have just won the Nobel Prize, argue that Kamala Harris's economic program is better than Donald Trump's. In addition, 82 laureates wrote an open letter calling Trump a potential threat to progress, in the context of the climate threat.

Written by UNN with references to The Guardian and The New York Times.

We, the undersigned, believe that Kamala Harris would be a much better steward of our economy than Donald Trump, and we support her candidacy

- The 23 Nobel Prize winners in economics said in a statement.

The letter notes that “everyone has different views on the details of different economic policies,” but that Harris' economic program as a whole “will improve investment, sustainability, resilience, job opportunities, and equity, unlike Donald Trump's counterproductive economic program.

Also, more than 80 Nobel Prize winners endorsed Kamala Harris for president, warning that Donald Trump would “jeopardize any gains in living standards” given his previous proposals for huge cuts in science funding.

Harris calls Trump a “fascist” who wants “unchecked power”24.10.24, 04:19 • 72128 views

In an open letter, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times, 82 US Nobel Prize winners in physics, chemistry, economics, and medicine stated that “this is the most consequential presidential election in a long time, perhaps ever, for the future of science and the United States.

Trump overtakes Harris for the first time in an election poll21.10.24, 11:51 • 16732 views

In addition, the letter calls Trump a potential threat to progress, which could “jeopardize any gains in our standard of living and impede our response to climate change.

For reference

Among the Nobel laureates who joined in expressing their position on the US presidential candidates are representatives of various fields, including economists, physicists, immunologists, and others.

Among them are signatories who won this month's Nobel Prize, such as molecular biologist Gary Rovkun, chemist David Baker, physicist John Hopfield, and economist Daron Acemoglu.

Trump compares the US to a “trash can” and reveals new plans for migrants25.10.24, 17:29 • 14093 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Brent
$69.56
Bitcoin
$82,803.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,118.89
Ethereum
$1,792.88