Harris leads Trump in key US states - CNN poll

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is slightly ahead of Republican candidate Donald Trump in the so-called key states. This is stated in a CNN/SSRS poll, UNN reports.

Details

The survey was conducted from August 23 to 29, with 600-900 voters polled in each state.

According to the poll, Harris is ahead of Trump in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada. However, her advantage is very small - within or barely beyond the statistical margin of error.

In Pennsylvania, both candidates have 47% each, and in Arizona, Trump is 5% ahead of Harris.

The New York Times, citing data from its poll conducted with Siena College, reported that Kamala Harris was ahead of Donald Trump in polls in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

WSJ poll: Harris leads Trump by 1% before the election