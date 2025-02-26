Harassment scandal at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv: police are checking information

The police in Lviv region have begun to check information about allegations of harassment against Professor Yosyp Los of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv. This was reported in a comment to UNN by Svitlana Dobrovolska, a spokeswoman for the Lviv regional police.

We check the information provided in the publication - said the spokesperson.

Earlier, MP Natalia Pipa appealed to the rector of the university and asked to conduct an investigation into the teacher Los.

People's Deputy Requests Investigation into Franko Lviv National University Due to Harassment Scandal

Recall

Kateryna Rodak, a graduate of the Faculty of Journalism and a journalist at NGL Media, shared a post in which she described an incident of harassment by Mr. Los Y.D. that occurred when she was a student at the university about ten years ago. After her post went viral, other testimonies from female journalism students who also complained about Mr. Los' behavior began to come forward.