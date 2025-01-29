Hamas threatens to cancel hostage swap due to Israeli obstruction of humanitarian aid

The Hamas terrorist group has claimed that Israel is obstructing the supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and against this background, it is threatening to cancel the transfer of hostages. This was reported by BILD, according to UNN.

We warn that continued delays (...) will affect the natural course (implementation) of the agreement, including the exchange of prisoners, - said a Hamas spokesman.

In addition, Hamas has reportedly also accused Israel of not sending goods such as fuel, tents and heavy equipment to the Gaza Strip, contrary to the ceasefire agreement.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that only 18 people out of 26 hostages whom Hamas planned to release as part of the ceasefire remain alive. The relatives of the victims have already been notified, and the fate of some hostages, including Arbel Yehud, is still unknown.