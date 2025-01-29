Hamas threatens to cancel hostage swap due to Israeli obstruction of humanitarian aid

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 59091 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84822 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105545 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108646 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127998 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103154 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132815 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113386 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116960 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101293 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 40380 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116202 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 46336 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110716 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 58984 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127985 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165030 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154916 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14977 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19839 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110716 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116202 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139435 views
Hamas threatens to cancel hostage swap due to Israeli obstruction of humanitarian aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23497 views

Hamas accuses Israel of obstructing the supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and threatens to cancel the hostage exchange.

The Hamas terrorist group has claimed that Israel is obstructing the supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and against this background, it is threatening to cancel the transfer of hostages. This was reported by BILD, according to UNN.

We warn that continued delays (...) will affect the natural course (implementation) of the agreement, including the exchange of prisoners,

- said a Hamas spokesman.

In addition, Hamas has reportedly also accused Israel of not sending goods such as fuel, tents and heavy equipment to the Gaza Strip, contrary to the ceasefire agreement.

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote that only 18 people out of 26 hostages whom Hamas planned to release as part of the ceasefire remain alive. The relatives of the victims have already been notified, and the fate of some hostages, including Arbel Yehud, is still unknown.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
israelIsrael
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising