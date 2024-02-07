Hamas proposes a ceasefire plan: 135 days in three phases

The proposal of the Palestinian terrorist group aims to ease tensions in Gaza for four and a half months. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

As part of a hostage agreement with Israel, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas proposes a 135-day ceasefire plan in three stages (45 days each).

The terrorist group will exchange the last Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7 for Palestinian prisoners imprisoned for security crimes in Israel.

According to the Hamas proposal, all Israeli hostages - women, men under 19, the elderly and the sick - would be released during the first 45-day phase in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.

The remaining male hostages will be released during the second stage, and the rest will be exchanged during the third stage. At the end of the last stage, Hamas expects both sides to reach an agreement to end the war.

Recall

Canada has announced sanctions against 11 Hamas leaders for their involvement in the October 2023 attack on Israel and to ensure stability in the region.

UNN also reported that Hamas officials announced that "very soon" the Palestinian militant group would respond to the proposal, which included the extension of the pause in hostilities in the Gaza Strip and a phased exchange of hostages.