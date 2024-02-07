ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Hamas proposes a ceasefire plan: 135 days in three phases

Hamas proposes a ceasefire plan: 135 days in three phases

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47890 views

Hamas proposes a 135-day ceasefire plan in three phases for the gradual release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The proposal of the Palestinian terrorist group aims to ease tensions in Gaza for four and a half months. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

As part of a hostage agreement with Israel, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas proposes a 135-day ceasefire plan in three stages (45 days each).

The terrorist group will exchange the last Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7 for Palestinian prisoners imprisoned for security crimes in Israel.

According to the Hamas proposal, all Israeli hostages - women, men under 19, the elderly and the sick - would be released during the first 45-day phase in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.

The remaining male hostages will be released during the second stage, and the rest will be exchanged during the third stage. At the end of the last stage, Hamas expects both sides to reach an agreement to end the war.

Recall

Canada has announced sanctions against 11 Hamas leaders for their involvement in the October 2023 attack on Israel and to ensure stability in the region.

UNN also reported that Hamas officials announced that "very soon" the Palestinian militant group would respond to the proposal, which included the extension of the pause in hostilities in the Gaza Strip and a phased exchange of hostages.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
reutersReuters
canadaCanada
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising