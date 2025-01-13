Hamas plans to release 33 hostages: what is known about the new deal with Israel

Hamas plans to release 33 hostages at the initial stage of a new ceasefire agreement. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

According to Israeli sources, most of these hostages are likely to be alive, but the bodies of the dead may be among those released. In total, 94 people taken hostage during the October attacks are still under the control of Hamas and its allies, of whom at least 34 have already died.

The first phase of the agreement is expected to last 42 days, after which negotiations on a complete cessation of hostilities will begin. As part of the agreement, Israeli troops will maintain a presence in strategic areas, particularly along the corridor on the border with Egypt. This issue had previously caused controversy, but the parties have now reached a compromise.

Residents of the northern part of Gaza will be allowed to return to the region, but subject to new security measures. At the same time, Palestinian prisoners accused of attacks on Israelis will not be released to the West Bank, and their transfer is planned to Gaza or abroad.

Negotiations are ongoing in Doha and are expected to conclude in the near future.

Israel has stated its readiness to immediately implement the agreement after its approval by the government. Representatives of the hostages' families have already been invited to a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister to discuss the details.

