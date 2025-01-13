Hamas plans to release 33 hostages: what is known about the new deal with Israel

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126159 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115224 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123255 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124640 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155347 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152604 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104131 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113726 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117080 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 107910 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137430 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106033 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 114034 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114034 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 111899 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111899 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126160 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126160 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155347 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155347 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152604 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181785 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 171243 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171243 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 111899 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111899 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 114034 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114034 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137430 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 129665 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129665 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147289 views
Hamas plans to release 33 hostages: what is known about the new deal with Israel

Hamas plans to release 33 hostages: what is known about the new deal with Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22854 views

Hamas is expected to release 33 hostages as part of a new 42-day ceasefire agreement. Israeli troops will maintain their presence in strategic areas, and residents of northern Gaza will be allowed to return.

Hamas plans to release 33 hostages at the initial stage of a new ceasefire agreement. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

According to Israeli sources, most of these hostages are likely to be alive, but the bodies of the dead may be among those released. In total, 94 people taken hostage during the October attacks are still under the control of Hamas and its allies, of whom at least 34 have already died. 

The first phase of the agreement is expected to last 42 days, after which negotiations on a complete cessation of hostilities will begin. As part of the agreement, Israeli troops will maintain a presence in strategic areas, particularly along the corridor on the border with Egypt. This issue had previously caused controversy, but the parties have now reached a compromise. 

Residents of the northern part of Gaza will be allowed to return to the region, but subject to new security measures. At the same time, Palestinian prisoners accused of attacks on Israelis will not be released to the West Bank, and their transfer is planned to Gaza or abroad. 

Negotiations are ongoing in Doha and are expected to conclude in the near future.

Israel has stated its readiness to immediately implement the agreement after its approval by the government. Representatives of the hostages' families have already been invited to a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister to discuss the details. 

Recall

An Israeli delegation arrives in Doha for talks with Hamas on the release of hostages and a ceasefire. The main disagreements concern control over the Philadelphia Corridor and the presence of troops in Gaza.

Progress in peace talks between Israel and Hamas: what is known13.01.25, 09:41 • 23013 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

