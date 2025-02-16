“Hamas must not remain the ruling force in the Gaza Strip” - US Secretary of State

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 6214 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50192 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74205 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106082 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76034 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117621 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101099 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153484 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110214 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 88635 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55869 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84972 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44657 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106082 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153484 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144128 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176463 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44657 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84972 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134305 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136207 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164454 views
Actual
“Hamas must not remain the ruling force in the Gaza Strip” - US Secretary of State

“Hamas must not remain the ruling force in the Gaza Strip” - US Secretary of State

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32678 views

Marco Rubio said that Hamas cannot remain the ruling force in Gaza and must be eliminated as a military organization. The United States and Israel have a common strategy for the future of the region.

During his first Middle East tour, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated Trump's position that Hamas must be eliminated as a military or governmental organization.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Voice of America.

Details

During his visit to Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the Islamist Hamas movement should not remain the ruling force in the Gaza Strip.

As long as Hamas can threaten Israel with violence, “peace will be impossible

- Rubio said during a joint press address with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump has very “bold plans” for the future of Gaza, Rubio said.

The president (Trump) has been very clear that Hamas cannot remain [in existence] as a military or governmental force.

- Rubio said.

The U.S. Secretary of State also reminded of the threat posed by Iran's actions:

Rubio called Iran “the biggest source of instability in the region” and accused the country of supporting Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups and destabilizing the Middle East region.

US sends 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after Trump lifts freeze16.02.25, 14:22 • 33523 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks the United States for its “unwavering support” Israel's support for Gaza, where a ceasefire is currently in place.

Netanyahu assured that Israel and the United States are “working in close cooperation and coordination on Gaza.

We have a common strategy. And we cannot always share the details of this strategy with the public

Recall

61% of Israelis surveyed support the extension of the hostage deal instead of resuming the war with Hamas. The survey involved 600 respondents, 18% of whom support the resumption of hostilities.

Hungary to give one million euros to Lebanese army instead of supplying weapons to Ukraine - Szijjarto12.02.25, 01:27 • 30262 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
israelIsrael
donald-trumpDonald Trump
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
iranIran

Contact us about advertising