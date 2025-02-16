“Hamas must not remain the ruling force in the Gaza Strip” - US Secretary of State

During his first Middle East tour, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated Trump's position that Hamas must be eliminated as a military or governmental organization.

During his visit to Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the Islamist Hamas movement should not remain the ruling force in the Gaza Strip.

As long as Hamas can threaten Israel with violence, “peace will be impossible - Rubio said during a joint press address with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump has very “bold plans” for the future of Gaza, Rubio said.

The president (Trump) has been very clear that Hamas cannot remain [in existence] as a military or governmental force. - Rubio said.

The U.S. Secretary of State also reminded of the threat posed by Iran's actions:

Rubio called Iran “the biggest source of instability in the region” and accused the country of supporting Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups and destabilizing the Middle East region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks the United States for its “unwavering support” Israel's support for Gaza, where a ceasefire is currently in place.

Netanyahu assured that Israel and the United States are “working in close cooperation and coordination on Gaza.

We have a common strategy. And we cannot always share the details of this strategy with the public

61% of Israelis surveyed support the extension of the hostage deal instead of resuming the war with Hamas. The survey involved 600 respondents, 18% of whom support the resumption of hostilities.

