Hamas accuses Israel of violating truce agreement before next hostage swap

On Friday, February 7, Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and postponed the transfer of the list of names of three Israeli hostages who were to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in the last phase of the truce. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Hamas claims that Israel is delaying the entry of humanitarian aid trucks and the delivery of tents and mobile homes.

This demonstrates a clear manipulation of the priorities for providing aid and housing, - Hamas said in a statement.

According to the group, only 8,500 trucks out of 12,000 arrived in the Gaza Strip, and most of them contained food and minor goods, including chips and chocolate, instead of more urgent items.

At the same time, the Israeli military agency COGAT denied these accusations and stated that Israel “will not tolerate violations by Hamas.

According to COGAT representatives, since the agreement came into force last month, more than 100,000 tents and caravans have entered Gaza, and tractors have entered from Egypt since Sunday. So far, 12,600 trucks have entered Gaza.

Preparations are underway for the second phase of the agreement, which provides for the release of about 60 more hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Recall

During the 16 months of war, the Israeli prime minister has not outlined a detailed vision for the future of Gaza. Outwardly, Netanyahu is committed to the goals he set at the beginning of the war: to destroy Hamas in the Gaza Strip and to return all hostages taken during the militant attack on October 7, 2023.