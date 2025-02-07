Hamas accuses Israel of violating truce agreement before next hostage swap

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52540 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100434 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103988 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120485 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101459 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127446 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103213 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113262 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116882 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160863 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104865 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101018 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 78202 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 109352 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103678 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120485 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127446 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160863 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151092 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183248 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103678 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 109352 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137677 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139447 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167303 views
Hamas accuses Israel of violating truce agreement before next hostage swap

Hamas accuses Israel of violating truce agreement before next hostage swap

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25680 views

Hamas postpones the transfer of the list of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of delaying humanitarian aid. Israel denies the allegations, claiming to have delivered more than 12,600 trucks to Gaza.

On Friday, February 7, Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and postponed the transfer of the list of names of three Israeli hostages who were to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in the last phase of the truce.  This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Hamas claims that Israel is delaying the entry of humanitarian aid trucks and the delivery of tents and mobile homes.

This demonstrates a clear manipulation of the priorities for providing aid and housing,

- Hamas said in a statement.

According to the group, only 8,500 trucks out of 12,000 arrived in the Gaza Strip, and most of them contained food and minor goods, including chips and chocolate, instead of more urgent items.

At the same time, the Israeli military agency COGAT denied these accusations and stated that Israel “will not tolerate violations by Hamas.

According to COGAT representatives, since the agreement came into force last month, more than 100,000 tents and caravans have entered Gaza, and tractors have entered from Egypt since Sunday. So far, 12,600 trucks have entered Gaza.

Preparations are underway for the second phase of the agreement, which provides for the release of about 60 more hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. 

Recall

During the 16 months of war, the Israeli prime minister has not outlined a detailed vision for the future of Gaza. Outwardly, Netanyahu is committed to the goals he set at the beginning of the war: to destroy Hamas in the Gaza Strip and to return all hostages taken during the militant attack on October 7, 2023.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

