Halushchenko's hearing interrupted due to air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
The hearing of Halushchenko's case in court was interrupted due to an announced air raid alert. The session was suspended until it was called off.
During the hearing of the case of former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, an air raid alert was announced, and therefore the court session was interrupted. This became known from the court session, writes UNN.
Details
The hearing of the case of former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko was interrupted due to an air raid alert in the High Anti-Corruption Court.
The former official is suspected of participating in a criminal organization and large-scale money laundering.
Recall
For the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine, detained on February 15, the SAP will ask for precautionary measure arrest with an alternative of bail of more than 400 million hryvnias.