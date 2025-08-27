Half of all battles today are in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

More than half of the 76 battles on the front today were concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 27, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 76 - reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, strike at areas of settlements bordering the Russian Federation. The settlements of Novovasylivka, Budivelne, Bila Bereza were subjected to artillery shelling, and the settlement of Zarichchia, Sumy region, was subjected to air shelling.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched 11 air strikes, using 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 134 shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of Hlyboke and Kolodyazne in the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the Kupiansk area. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction today, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske, Serebryanka and in the directions of Yampil, Zakitne, Dronivka and Shandryholove. Eleven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attempt of enemy advance near Fedorivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Toretsk and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 28 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka and in the directions of the settlements of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Promin, Balagan, Novopavlivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Voskresenka and towards the settlement of Sichneve. Four of the eight enemy offensive actions have been repelled, and four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Prydniprovsk directions, no combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Bilohirya and Mykolaivka.

