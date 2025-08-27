$41.400.03
12:47 PM • 15621 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 14537 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 4212 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 15450 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 16653 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 24297 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 63637 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 61469 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 108070 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 77002 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Half of all battles today are in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

76 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, most of which are in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The occupiers are attacking border settlements, using aviation and artillery.

Half of all battles today are in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

More than half of the 76 battles on the front today were concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 27, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 76

- reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, strike at areas of settlements bordering the Russian Federation. The settlements of Novovasylivka, Budivelne, Bila Bereza were subjected to artillery shelling, and the settlement of Zarichchia, Sumy region, was subjected to air shelling.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched 11 air strikes, using 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 134 shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of Hlyboke and Kolodyazne in the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the Kupiansk area. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction today, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske, Serebryanka and in the directions of Yampil, Zakitne, Dronivka and Shandryholove. Eleven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attempt of enemy advance near Fedorivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Toretsk and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 28 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka and in the directions of the settlements of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Promin, Balagan, Novopavlivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Voskresenka and towards the settlement of Sichneve. Four of the eight enemy offensive actions have been repelled, and four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Prydniprovsk directions, no combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Bilohirya and Mykolaivka.

Russian army lost another 920 soldiers in the war against Ukraine – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine27.08.25, 07:34 • 3532 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine