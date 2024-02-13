Half a million businesses opened by Ukrainians through Diia - Fedorov

Since May 2021, Ukrainian entrepreneurs have opened more than half a million new businesses through the Diia app. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Since May 2021, Ukrainians have opened more than half a million new businesses automatically through Diia. And there are more entrepreneurs in Ukraine every hour! - Fedorov said.

Details

According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the most popular areas for individual entrepreneurs are IT, online stores, cafes, and beauty salons.

Most businesses were started by women through the app - 52%, while the share of men was 48%.

Geographically, the top three are Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions.

We created the fastest business registration in the world and continue to build a country of entrepreneurs! - summarized the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Struggle for survival: how Ukrainian business suffers from tax authorities' actions

Recall

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reportedthat more than 5,000 cars have been re-registered in Diia since the launch of the app, which allows people to buy and sell cars online.

And soon, the Diia app should launch a service for customs clearance of cars through the app. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy recommended the relevant draft law No. 10380 for adoption by the Verkhovna Rada.