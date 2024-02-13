Half a million businesses opened by Ukrainians through Diia - Fedorov

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Half a million businesses opened by Ukrainians through Diia - Fedorov

Kyiv

Since May 2021, more than half a million new businesses have been opened automatically through the Ukrainian app Diia, 52% of which were started by women.

Since May 2021, Ukrainian entrepreneurs have opened more than half a million new businesses through the Diia app. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Since May 2021, Ukrainians have opened more than half a million new businesses automatically through Diia. And there are more entrepreneurs in Ukraine every hour!

- Fedorov said.

Details

According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the most popular areas for individual entrepreneurs are IT, online stores, cafes, and beauty salons.

Most businesses were started by women through the app - 52%, while the share of men was 48%.

Geographically, the top three are Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions.

We created the fastest business registration in the world and continue to build a country of entrepreneurs!

- summarized the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Struggle for survival: how Ukrainian business suffers from tax authorities' actions13.02.24, 09:46 • 28264 views

Recall

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reportedthat more than 5,000 cars have been re-registered in Diia since the launch of the app, which allows people to buy and sell cars online.

And soon, the Diia app should launch a service for customs clearance of cars through the app. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy recommended the relevant draft law No. 10380 for adoption by the Verkhovna Rada.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
dniproDnipro
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising