Struggle for survival: how Ukrainian business suffers from tax authorities' actions

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101352 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128001 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129359 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170897 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169018 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275041 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177751 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166991 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148710 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243866 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106195 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101101 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82196 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 78811 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91175 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275047 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229129 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254580 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240494 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128012 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103513 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103670 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119985 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120407 views
Actual
Struggle for survival: how Ukrainian business suffers from tax authorities' actions

Struggle for survival: how Ukrainian business suffers from tax authorities' actions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28265 views

How Ukrainian business suffers from tax authorities' actions

The European Business Association, which regularly evaluates the Tax Index, notes that the number of complaints from Ukrainian businesses about unreasonable information requests and artificial blocking of tax invoices has increased significantly over the past year. Other business associations and the Business Ombudsman's Office have also recorded similar trends. UNN has collected several examples of businesses facing pressure from tax authorities.

Recently, the problem of blocking tax invoices was brought to the public eye by entrepreneurs from Chernihiv region. Since the second half of 2023, Chernihiv region has been rapidly becoming a leader in the number of blocked tax invoices. At the same time, according to the results of 9 months of 2023, the positive balance of VAT payment in Chernihiv region is more than UAH 350 million. According to entrepreneurs, a characteristic feature of blocking is far-fetched formal reasons that do not meet the established standards.

"Our company is an animal feed producer and exporter. The tax office does not accept our producer table, so the company is on the risky list. The explanation reads: "The prices for the company's products depend on the fatness, age and type of animals...". Today, 57 cases are pending in court, 30 of which have passed the second instance, but there is no response. To continue our business, we are forced to open a new company in another region of Ukraine," said Andriy Kostyrko, CEO of Eco Soya Product LLC.

Entrepreneurs claim that they are being forced to resolve issues with the tax authorities "through some incomprehensible negotiations.

"When working capital is withdrawn from an enterprise for no reason, for far-fetched reasons, and the company is encouraged to solve the problem through some unclear negotiations, then we are talking about corruption risks! We will definitely not work like this!" - says Valeriy Kulich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Forsazh LLC.

But Chernihiv entrepreneurs are not the only ones facing fiscal pressure. The Unified Register of Court Cases shows that administrative courts are overwhelmed with cases of tax invoice appeals. Some court documents refer to the blocking of several dozen tax invoices of one company, and this is the case all over Ukraine.

Another problem faced by businesses is the non-refund of VAT. This was recently announced by Centravis, a Nikopol-based manufacturer of seamless stainless pipes.

"The state's debt to the company is over €10 million. We have never seen anything like this in our 30 years of operation. We won the courts, but a court decision cannot pay salaries and buy raw materials. I hope this issue will be resolved soon, because it is difficult for us to operate under the double pressure of the war and VAT arrears," said Yuriy Atanasov, Chief Executive Officer of Centravis.

A single, but no less egregious fact reported to UNN off the record by entrepreneurs is the forgery of electronic keys to access the taxpayer's electronic office in the State Tax Service system. According to business representatives, the tax authorities may also be behind these facts.

But even without this unequivocal criminal offense, there are enough questions about the actions of the tax authorities. After all, during the war, many businesses were already on the brink of survival, and some were even forced to close. And now those who work, pay salaries and taxes, are forced to defend their legal rights in courts or look for workarounds. And as practicing accountant Olena Sinyuk told in a commentary to UNN, it is the real working companies that receive income and pay taxes that face problems most often. 

"The tax authorities see that such companies can be "milked" or, excuse me, "plucked like geese," as well-known politicians say (a reference to Hetmantsev's statement: "What is proper taxation? It is the art of plucking a goose so that it does not scream" - ed.) Manufacturers and importers also suffer because they do not have the so-called "input" VAT from "non-risky" suppliers," explains Sinyuk.

And instead of continuing to operate in an already difficult environment, entrepreneurs are forced to spend time, energy and money on explanations to the tax authorities and litigation. According to statistics provided by the Business Ombudsman Council, tax authorities mostly lose in the latter case. But then entrepreneurs have to wait a long time for the tax authorities to comply with the court decision and unblock invoices or remove the risky status of the company, refund VAT...

Many representatives of the business community are convinced that such actions by the State Tax Service and its regional offices are due to manual control by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, MP Danylo Hetmantsev. In particular, Dmytro Oleksiyenko, a member of the Taxpayers Association Board, emphasizes that no important decision is made at the State Tax Service without his knowledge.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising