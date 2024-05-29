Haiti's transitional council appoints UNICEF head as interim prime minister

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 72622 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139440 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144522 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238678 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171684 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163582 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147878 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219451 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112945 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206003 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110119 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34056 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 52618 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105878 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 51008 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238678 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219451 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206003 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232085 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219268 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 7936 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 15777 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105878 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110119 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158413 views
Haiti's transitional council appoints UNICEF head as interim prime minister

Haiti's transitional council appoints UNICEF head as interim prime minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22698 views

Haiti's Transitional Council has appointed UNICEF Regional Director Harry Conille, a 58-year-old doctor who previously served as prime minister in 2011-2012, as the new interim prime minister to lead the country out of a political, security and humanitarian crisis.

Haiti is looking for a way out of political and humanitarian chaos: the day before, the Presidential Transitional Council of Haiti appointed 58-year-old doctor Harry Conille as the new interim prime minister, UNN reports with reference to France24 and Le Monde.

Details

The Transitional Presidential Council of Haiti, which has been in the midst of a political, security and humanitarian crisis for a long time, has appointed UNICEF Regional Director Harry Conille as the new interim prime minister.

HelpHelp

Harry Conille, a 58-year-old physician, served as Haiti's prime minister for six months between 2011 and 2012. He was appointed after the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in March due to the outbreak of violence in the country.

The Transitional Presidential Council, established in April, is trying to solve a number of problems.

Haiti has been rocked for years by violence from heavily armed gangs that largely control the capital, Port-au-Prince. The situation escalated in late February, when an alliance of several gangs paralyzed the city with a series of violent acts. Among other things, they attacked police stations and released thousands of prisoners from jails.

Image

The rebels did not allow then interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry to return from a trip abroad and forced him to resign.

The appointment of an interim prime minister is long overdue, Le Monde notes. Konil should pave the way for the first elections since 2016 as head of government.

Recall

Earlier UNN reported that the Haitian transitional council elected Edgar Leblanc, former president of the Senate, as its leader in early May.

In Haiti, in Oklahoma, thugs killed three Christian missionaries in their home.

Luxury perfume brands may be linked to child labor28.05.24, 10:45 • 124108 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
yunisefUNICEF

