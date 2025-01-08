Hackers hacked the Federal Register and stole data of millions of Russians

Late in the evening of January 6, it became known that hackers had hacked into and downloaded the Rosregister databases, which contain information about every citizen of the Russian Federation. The group of hackers Silent Crow is behind this. They reported this in their Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The hackers noted that Rosreestr (the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography) is a critical resource in terms of real estate registration, cadastre maintenance and mapping activities.

They have uploaded a small part, about 90 million lines from the unified state register of real estate objects. The total amount of uploaded information is about 2 billion lines.

The database, which is now online, contains the names of Russians, email addresses, phone numbers, addresses, passport details and other personal information.

According to the hackers, Rosreestr has become a vivid example of how large government agencies can fall in a matter of days.

As a result, their data, seemingly securely protected, ended up in our collection. If earlier the Rosreestr was associated with bureaucratic chaos, now the name of this structure has become a symbol of digital transparency - just not in the sense that Russians expected - The hackers said.

According to them, by hacking the Rosreestr, they "congratulated Russians on the beginning of the New Year". In addition, Silent Crow announced their next "Christmas gift".

Meanwhile, Rosreestr refused to confirm the leakage of data from the Unified State Register of Real Estate.

"We are currently conducting additional checks of the information published in a number of telegram channels," they said.

Recall

Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted a successful DDOS attack on Russian oil companies from December 30 to January 1. The attack disrupted the operation of payment systems at gas stations and Evotor smart terminals.