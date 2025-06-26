HACC released the former acting director of the National Cancer Institute on bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court has applied a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 30 million to Andriy Shypko, the former acting director of the National Cancer Institute, who is currently a member of the regional council. He is suspected in the case of seizing more than UAH 231 million on medical equipment for cancer patients.

UNN reports this with reference to the SAP.

On June 26, 2025, the investigating judge of the HACC, at the request of NABU detectives, agreed with the SAP prosecutor, applied a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 30 million to the former acting director of the National Cancer Institute, who is currently a member of the regional council. - the message says.

The court also imposed the following procedural obligations on the specified participant in the criminal scheme:

to arrive at the first request to the detective, prosecutor or court;

report a change of residence and/or work;

not to leave the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv region without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court;

refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in the case;

submit to the State Migration Service for storage all their passports for traveling abroad, other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine;

wear an electronic monitoring device.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives informed 6 participants of the criminal scheme of suspicion, which included representatives of private structures and the National Cancer Institute.

Its implementation during the purchase of medical equipment for cancer patients caused losses of more than UAH 231 million.

Currently, suspicion has been reported to:

the actual head of the largest group of business entities specializing in the sale of medical equipment in Ukraine;

2 confidants - representatives of private companies controlled by the organizer;

acting director, who is currently a member of the regional council, and 2 officials of the National Cancer Institute (positions indicated at the time of the crime).

In 2019, officials of the National Cancer Institute were suspected of embezzling patients' funds.