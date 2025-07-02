ВАКС did not remove Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister
Kyiv • UNN
The High Anti-Corruption Court did not suspend Oleksiy Chernyshov from the position of deputy prime minister and minister of national unity. This decision was made based on the results of the court hearing.
The HACC ruled not to suspend Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity. This was reported by the UNN correspondent, referring to the court's broadcast.
The judge ruled to deny the motion of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine's detectives to suspend Oleksiy Mykhailovych Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine
News being updated