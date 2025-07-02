ВАКС did not remove Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister

The HACC ruled not to suspend Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity. This was reported by the UNN correspondent, referring to the court's broadcast.

The judge ruled to deny the motion of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine's detectives to suspend Oleksiy Mykhailovych Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine - the judge announced.

News being updated