"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
ВАКС did not remove Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 135 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court did not suspend Oleksiy Chernyshov from the position of deputy prime minister and minister of national unity. This decision was made based on the results of the court hearing.

ВАКС did not remove Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister

The HACC ruled not to suspend Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity. This was reported by the UNN correspondent, referring to the court's broadcast.

The judge ruled to deny the motion of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine's detectives to suspend Oleksiy Mykhailovych Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine

- the judge announced.

News being updated 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

