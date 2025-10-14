HACC changed the pre-trial restraint for a Ministry of Defense official: he is suspected of extorting a 1.3 million hryvnia bribe

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the pre-trial detention measure for an official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The official's name is not directly mentioned, but it is clearly about the head of the Central Territorial Department of Capital Construction of the Ministry of Defense, Vitaliy Haiduk.

On Tuesday, October 14, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC partially satisfied the appeal of the SAP prosecutor against the decision of the HACC dated September 14, 2025. This concerns the application of a pre-trial detention measure in the form of bail to the Ministry of Defense official.

The suspect was remanded in custody for 60 days, i.e., until December 12, 2025.

This decision also provides for the payment of UAH 20 million bail as an alternative to serving a sentence behind bars.

Context

UNN reported that, according to the investigation, the official offered to ensure victory in a competition for the construction of a house for military personnel in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. To implement the plan, he involved other individuals, and estimated the "services" at USD 1.3 million.