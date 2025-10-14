HACC changed the pre-trial restraint for a Ministry of Defense official: he is suspected of extorting a 1.3 million hryvnia bribe

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 306 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 1158 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 3428 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 9934 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 12990 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 13410 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 13030 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 15331 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 15117 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 16343 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.7m/s
68%
751mm
Popular news
Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISWOctober 14, 02:36 AM • 12230 views
"Unable to play with optimal squad": Rebrov commented on Ukraine's victory over AzerbaijanOctober 14, 03:01 AM • 8168 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayOctober 14, 04:29 AM • 27745 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New York06:35 AM • 5748 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 17477 views
Publications
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 296 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 51245 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 51270 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 58675 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 55038 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Gaza Strip
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 24807 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 29540 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 31027 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 30712 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 58149 views
Actual
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Financial Times
Time (magazine)

HACC changed the pre-trial restraint for a Ministry of Defense official: he is suspected of extorting a 1.3 million hryvnia bribe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The HACC Appeals Chamber changed the pre-trial restraint for a Ministry of Defense official to detention until December 12, 2025. The alternative is a bail of 20 million hryvnias, whereas previously he was suspected of extorting 1.3 million dollars for winning a tender for the construction of housing for military personnel.

HACC changed the pre-trial restraint for a Ministry of Defense official: he is suspected of extorting a 1.3 million hryvnia bribe

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the pre-trial detention measure for an official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The official's name is not directly mentioned, but it is clearly about the head of the Central Territorial Department of Capital Construction of the Ministry of Defense, Vitaliy Haiduk.

On Tuesday, October 14, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC partially satisfied the appeal of the SAP prosecutor against the decision of the HACC dated September 14, 2025. This concerns the application of a pre-trial detention measure in the form of bail to the Ministry of Defense official.

The suspect was remanded in custody for 60 days, i.e., until December 12, 2025.

This decision also provides for the payment of UAH 20 million bail as an alternative to serving a sentence behind bars.

Context

UNN reported that, according to the investigation, the official offered to ensure victory in a competition for the construction of a house for military personnel in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. To implement the plan, he involved other individuals, and estimated the "services" at USD 1.3 million.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Kyiv