HACC arrests former MP Kriuchkov in absentia

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention on a former MP accused of embezzling more than UAH 1.5 billion from Cherkasyoblenergo and Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo. UNN reports this with reference to the HACC.

It became known from UNN sources that it was former MP Dmytro Kryuchkov.

Today, on October 04, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of the SAPO prosecutor and imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention on the former MP accused of embezzlement of more than UAH 1.5 billion from Cherkasyoblenergo and Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo - the HACC said in a statement.

The HACC also decided to conduct a special trial against the accused in the absence of the accused

The day before , the human rights organization Transparency International Ukraine reportedthat on Thursday, October 3, the HACC partially satisfied the claim of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and put former MP Dmytro Kriuchkov on the international wanted list.

Recall

The former MP is accused of embezzling more than UAH 1.5 billion from Cherkasyoblenergo and Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo.



In 2016, he was already put on the wanted list. In 2019 he was extradited from Germany to Ukraine. After that, NABU detectives detained him at Boryspil airport. In April 2019, the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Dmytro Kriuchkov in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 7 million 111 thousand. He later paid the bail and was released from custody.