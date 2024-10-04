ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
HACC arrests former MP Kriuchkov in absentia

HACC arrests former MP Kriuchkov in absentia

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested former MP Dmytro Kriuchkov in absentia, accused of embezzling UAH 1.5 billion from Cherkasyoblenergo and Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention on a former MP accused of embezzling more than UAH 1.5 billion from Cherkasyoblenergo and Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo. UNN reports this with reference to the HACC. 

It became known from UNN sources that it was former MP Dmytro Kryuchkov. 

Today, on October 04, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of the SAPO prosecutor and imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention on the former MP accused of embezzlement of more than UAH 1.5 billion from Cherkasyoblenergo and Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo

- the HACC said in a statement.

The HACC also decided to conduct a special trial against the accused in the absence of the accused

The day before , the human rights organization Transparency International Ukraine reportedthat on Thursday, October 3, the HACC partially satisfied the claim of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and put former MP Dmytro Kriuchkov on the international wanted list.

Recall

The former MP is accused of embezzling more than UAH 1.5 billion from Cherkasyoblenergo and Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo. 

In 2016, he was already put on the wanted list. In 2019  he was extradited from Germany to Ukraine. After that, NABU detectives detained him at Boryspil airport. In April 2019, the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Dmytro Kriuchkov in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 7 million 111 thousand. He later paid the bail and was released from custody.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

