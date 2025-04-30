HACC appointed Luhanskyi, a member of the HQCJ, a bail of over UAH 242,000

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 11102 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 118493 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 126464 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 92631 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 119952 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 103394 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 86599 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 76901 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166480 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165125 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
4.1m/s
35%
752 mm
Popular news

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 19551 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 37840 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 26997 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 19017 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 18850 views
Publications

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 18310 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 84273 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 118493 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166480 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165125 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 2840 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 67827 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 84707 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 81621 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 187169 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

HACC appointed Luhanskyi, a member of the HQCJ, a bail of over UAH 242,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

HACC chose a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 242,000 for Volodymyr Luhanskyi, a member of the HQCJ, who is suspected of embezzling more than half a million state funds. He was also assigned a number of duties.

HACC appointed Luhanskyi, a member of the HQCJ, a bail of over UAH 242,000

The High Anti-Corruption Court has applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of more than UAH 242,000 to a retired judge, and now a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, Volodymyr Luhansky, who is suspected of misappropriating state funds in the amount of more than half a million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the HACC.

Details

"On Wednesday, April 30, the investigating judge of the HACC partially granted the motion of the NABU detective and applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 242,240 to a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine," the statement said.

He is also obliged to:

  • arrive to the detective, prosecutor or court at every call and request, depending on the stage of criminal proceedings;
    • not to leave the limits of Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk with the possibility of traveling through Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk regions, without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court;
      • refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the court order;
        • notify the detective, prosecutor or court of a change of residence;
          • to hand over to the detective in the criminal proceedings his passport(s) for traveling abroad, other documents entitling him to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, except for the passport of a citizen of Ukraine.

            "The term of validity of the obligations is until June 30, 2025 inclusive," the statement said.

            Addition

            A retired judge, and now a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, Volodymyr Luhansky, was notified of suspicion of misappropriating state funds in the amount of more than half a million hryvnias.

            Anna Murashko

            Anna Murashko

            PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
            Kyiv
            Brent
            $62.41
            Bitcoin
            $94,625.00
            S&P 500
            $5,561.16
            Tesla
            $285.80
            Газ TTF
            $31.66
            Золото
            $3,314.65
            Ethereum
            $1,796.40