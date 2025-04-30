HACC appointed Luhanskyi, a member of the HQCJ, a bail of over UAH 242,000

The High Anti-Corruption Court has applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of more than UAH 242,000 to a retired judge, and now a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, Volodymyr Luhansky, who is suspected of misappropriating state funds in the amount of more than half a million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the HACC.

Details

"On Wednesday, April 30, the investigating judge of the HACC partially granted the motion of the NABU detective and applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 242,240 to a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine," the statement said.

He is also obliged to:

arrive to the detective, prosecutor or court at every call and request, depending on the stage of criminal proceedings;

not to leave the limits of Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk with the possibility of traveling through Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk regions, without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court;

refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the court order;

notify the detective, prosecutor or court of a change of residence;

to hand over to the detective in the criminal proceedings his passport(s) for traveling abroad, other documents entitling him to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, except for the passport of a citizen of Ukraine.

"The term of validity of the obligations is until June 30, 2025 inclusive," the statement said.

Addition

A retired judge, and now a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, Volodymyr Luhansky, was notified of suspicion of misappropriating state funds in the amount of more than half a million hryvnias.