11:00 AM • 5446 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 12916 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 42841 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 60504 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 40900 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 45312 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 32741 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 50608 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 64261 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40274 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Exclusives
The New York Times

GUR revealed enterprises cooperating in the production of modules for Russian aerial bombs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

The GUR published a 3D model, component base, and data of 31 enterprises involved in the production of universal planning and correction modules (UMPC). Russia uses these modules to convert unguided aerial bombs into guided ones.

GUR revealed enterprises cooperating in the production of modules for Russian aerial bombs

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published an interactive 3D model, component base, and data on 31 enterprises involved in the production of universal planning and correction modules (UMPC), which Russia massively uses for strikes on Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the GUR, writes UNN.

Details

With the help of UMPK, the enemy converts unguided aerial bombs FAB-500M62, FAB-250, RBK-500, ODAB-500, ODAB-1500, FAB-3000 and others into guided ones - the so-called KABs.

The planning and correction module consists of a power frame, a nose cone, folding wings, elevons and stabilizers, and is attached to the bomb with special clamps.

Targeting is provided by the "SMART" glider control system, a satellite navigation system with an interference-protected adaptive antenna "Kometa" (with 4 or 8 elements), and a platform-free inertial navigation system.

- the message says.

In 2024, the enemy began using FAB-500T aerial bombs with UMPK-PD extended-range modules. Such modules have an increased wing area and a longer power frame, a 12-element "Kometa-M12" and an updated "SMART" unit, which allows increasing the planning range of their use.

The key enterprise-developer of UMPK and the executor of the state defense order is the "Tactical Missile Armament" corporation.

Six enterprises from the published list are still not under sanctions from any of the countries of the sanctions coalition, including:

• JSC "SKTB "KURGANPRIBOR"" — carries out the final assembly of UMPK-250 and UMPK-500;

• CJSC "GEFEST I T" — develops and installs SVP-24 "Gefest" computing subsystems on the main carriers of KABs: Su-34, Su-35S, Su-24M.

The absence of these companies in the sanctions lists allows them to establish unhindered supply of goods and technologies from abroad, as well as to organize financial transactions by international banks.

In addition to information about UMPK, today's website update includes new data  on enterprises involved in the production cooperation of Kh-101 and S8000 "Banderol" cruise missiles, "Orion" unmanned aerial systems, UMPB gliding munitions, and "Molniya" UAVs.

The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil28.01.26, 13:48 • 28255 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine