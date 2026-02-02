GUR revealed enterprises cooperating in the production of modules for Russian aerial bombs

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published an interactive 3D model, component base, and data on 31 enterprises involved in the production of universal planning and correction modules (UMPC), which Russia massively uses for strikes on Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the GUR, writes UNN.

Details

With the help of UMPK, the enemy converts unguided aerial bombs FAB-500M62, FAB-250, RBK-500, ODAB-500, ODAB-1500, FAB-3000 and others into guided ones - the so-called KABs.

The planning and correction module consists of a power frame, a nose cone, folding wings, elevons and stabilizers, and is attached to the bomb with special clamps.

Targeting is provided by the "SMART" glider control system, a satellite navigation system with an interference-protected adaptive antenna "Kometa" (with 4 or 8 elements), and a platform-free inertial navigation system. - the message says.

In 2024, the enemy began using FAB-500T aerial bombs with UMPK-PD extended-range modules. Such modules have an increased wing area and a longer power frame, a 12-element "Kometa-M12" and an updated "SMART" unit, which allows increasing the planning range of their use.

The key enterprise-developer of UMPK and the executor of the state defense order is the "Tactical Missile Armament" corporation.

Six enterprises from the published list are still not under sanctions from any of the countries of the sanctions coalition, including:

• JSC "SKTB "KURGANPRIBOR"" — carries out the final assembly of UMPK-250 and UMPK-500;

• CJSC "GEFEST I T" — develops and installs SVP-24 "Gefest" computing subsystems on the main carriers of KABs: Su-34, Su-35S, Su-24M.

The absence of these companies in the sanctions lists allows them to establish unhindered supply of goods and technologies from abroad, as well as to organize financial transactions by international banks.

In addition to information about UMPK, today's website update includes new data on enterprises involved in the production cooperation of Kh-101 and S8000 "Banderol" cruise missiles, "Orion" unmanned aerial systems, UMPB gliding munitions, and "Molniya" UAVs.

