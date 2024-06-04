ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Gur restarts online portal "War & Sanctions"

Gur restarts online portal "War & Sanctions"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19254 views

The portal's website notes that its main goal is to deter the aggressor, save the lives of civilians,bring to justice sponsors and accomplices of Russian aggression, as well as stop terror.

The platform" War & Sanctions", created by the team of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption (NAPC) at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, officially resumed its work under the auspices of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine (Gur), reports UNN.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian and International media reported on the possible closure of the platform. The main reason for this decision was considered to be the dissatisfaction of Western partners with the list of so-called international sponsors of the war, which was a key element of the portal "War & Sanctions".

In March 2024, public access to the online platform of the NACP was still closed, and the authority itself issued a statement about the transfer of all data to the interdepartmental working group on the implementation of the state sanctions policy of Ukraine. The statement also said that all sanctions registers maintained by the NACP require "normalization and determination of state bodies responsible for their functioning.

In the same March, the Ukrainian media published Newsthat the portal "War & Sanctions" can transfer Gur. This was then stated by anonymous sources from the Department itself, as well as the former head of the NACP Alexander Novikov.

Now the updated portal, which now shows the Gur logo, provides detailed information about persons involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children, as well as about foreign components found in Russian weapons. In the near future, the platform should be supplemented with lists of individuals who already have or should be subject to sanctions, a register of works of art belonging to sanctioned persons, a list of ports and airports that contribute to Russian aggression, as well as a database of foreign industrial equipment used by manufacturers of Russian weapons.

The portal's website notes that its main goal is to deter the aggressor, save the lives of civilians,bring to justice sponsors and accomplices of Russian aggression, as well as stop terror. 

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine has not yet publicly commented on the restart of the platform. However, other representatives of the Ukrainian authorities spoke about the incident, in particular the head of the Office of the president of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak , who stated that on the new portal "users can find data on sanctions in various sectors, including financial, energy, military and technology, as well as learn about Ukraine's initiatives to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor.

As for the famous list of international sponsors of the war, it is not available on the updated platform. However, the possible appearance of a product dedicated to international business, which retains its presence in the Russian Federation, is hinted at both by the interface of the platform itself, on which developers promise to launch new databases, and by people close to the process.

"I think this is just the beginning. Who knows what else may appear on the portal later? The Gur has no restrictions on collecting information about the aggressor and his henchmen, as was the case with the NACP. Perhaps foreign businesses that continue to work in the Russian Federation and pay taxes there should not relax," comments former head of the NACP Alexander Novikov, who was at the origins of the first version of the portal.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
ukraineUkraine

