DIU drones hit a disguised drone production in the Kaluga region - source
Kyiv • UNN
DIU drones hit a disguised drone production in the Kaluga region. Flights were canceled at the Kaluga airport as a result of the attack.
DIU drones hit a disguised drone production in the Kaluga region, UNN writes with reference to sources.
Details
"Long-range strike drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate the night before struck the UAV production site in the village of Obukhovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Kaluga region. Production lines for assembling drones were located in the workshops of the Kaluga Gas Concrete plant," the UNN interlocutor said.
The first to report powerful explosions and a fire at the plant were local residents on social networks: "it's just hell", "two claps, oh, what were they", "boom at the plant". Eyewitnesses even managed to capture the hit and a strong fire on the territory of the plant on video and post it in public pages. Kaluga public pages, along with the distribution of videos from the scene, reported the fall of debris and a fire in the "buildings of an industrial enterprise".
Due to the UAV attack, the "Carpet" plan was introduced at the Kaluga airport - all flights were canceled from 9 pm on March 12 to 6 am on March 13.
The governor of the Kaluga region in the morning confirmed the night drone attack on the region, hitting an industrial enterprise, an infrastructure communication and energy facility.
Russian cities under drone attack: objects damaged, air traffic restricted13.03.25, 09:23 • 21735 views