GUR attacks mining and processing plant in Kursk region of Russia - sources

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13517 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 40163 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35062 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 194181 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177917 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172382 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218775 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248684 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154501 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 3916 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 40164 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 194182 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 159017 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177917 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7046 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18079 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18839 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27756 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35745 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

GUR attacks mining and processing plant in Kursk region of Russia - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26031 views

Ukrainian intelligence has attacked a mining and processing plant in the Kursk region of Russia.

GUR attacks mining and processing plant in Kursk region of Russia - sources

The drone attack on the mining and processing plant in the Kursk region of Russia is a special operation of Ukrainian intelligence. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources. 

UNN source confirmed that the drone attacks on the mining and processing plant were a special operation of Ukrainian intelligence. 

Earlier, Russian media wrote that during the drone attack on the Kursk region, one of the UAVs  hit a mining and processing plant. 

The second drone flew into the territory of the plant in Zheleznogorsk around 11 a.m. and crashed into one of the tanks. A fire is still burning at the plant. No one was injured.

UAV tried to attack a military airfield in Voronezh: what is known06.03.24, 09:32 • 24253 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90