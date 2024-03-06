GUR attacks mining and processing plant in Kursk region of Russia - sources

The drone attack on the mining and processing plant in the Kursk region of Russia is a special operation of Ukrainian intelligence. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

UNN source confirmed that the drone attacks on the mining and processing plant were a special operation of Ukrainian intelligence.

Earlier, Russian media wrote that during the drone attack on the Kursk region, one of the UAVs hit a mining and processing plant.

The second drone flew into the territory of the plant in Zheleznogorsk around 11 a.m. and crashed into one of the tanks. A fire is still burning at the plant. No one was injured.

