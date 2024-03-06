UAV tried to attack a military airfield in Voronezh: what is known

A drone attempted to attack the Baltimore military airfield in Voronezh, Russian media report, UNN reports.

Details

According to Baza, the UAV was shot down by enemy air defense systems a few kilometers from the airfield.

Two more drones, according to Russian media reports, tried to attack an oil depot in the Annino municipal district of the region. The first was at 7 a.m., and the second an hour later. The drones were also allegedly destroyed. The wreckage of one of them fell into a tank, and the other also crashed on the territory of the oil depot.

Previously

It was reported that in Russia, drones attacked Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions. In the Kursk region, a fuel and lubricants warehouse caught fire.