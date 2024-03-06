$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24510 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 86904 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58629 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 247659 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215366 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185086 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226897 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250648 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156558 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371940 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

UAV tried to attack a military airfield in Voronezh: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24253 views

An unmanned aerial vehicle attempted to attack a military airfield in Voronezh, Russia.

UAV tried to attack a military airfield in Voronezh: what is known

A drone attempted to attack the Baltimore military airfield in Voronezh, Russian media report, UNN reports

Details

According to Baza, the UAV was shot down by enemy air defense systems a few kilometers from the airfield.

Two more drones, according to Russian media reports, tried to attack an oil depot in the Annino municipal district of the region. The first was at 7 a.m., and the second an hour later. The drones were also allegedly destroyed. The wreckage of one of them fell into a tank, and the other also crashed on the territory of the oil depot.

Previously 

It was reported that in Russia, drones attacked Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions. In the Kursk region, a fuel and lubricants warehouse caught fire. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

