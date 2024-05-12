GUR attacked three military facilities in Russia - source

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71832 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105322 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152508 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249060 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173811 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165109 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148276 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

GUR attacked three military facilities in Russia - source

GUR attacked three military facilities in Russia - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28830 views

The GUR attacked three military facilities in Russia - an oil refinery in the Volgograd region, the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant, and the Kaluganaftelektroduct oil depot.

On the night of May 12, a GUR operation attacked a refinery in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd region of Russia. Also, the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant and the Kaluganafteprodukt oil depot were attacked by UAVs. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

Details

According to intelligence sources, the attack took place at around 2:30 a.m. local time. As a result of the kamikaze drone attack, several explosions occurred on the territory of the enterprise, after which a fire broke out at the refinery. The information about the damage to the refinery was also confirmed by the governor of Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov.

"In addition, the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant and the Kaluganafteprodukt oil depot were also attacked by UAVs," the source told UNN .

It is noted that these facilities have previously been attacked by drones.

"Such facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation will be systematically attacked as long as it takes until they are completely neutralized. Given Moscow's stubborn attempts to increase its offensive at the front, the Kremlin will not have sufficient forces and means to protect its strategic enterprises in the rear. the Russians will have to choose what to protect: either their oil refining and metallurgical industries or the occupation forces in Ukraine," the source said.

Addendum

Sources of UNN reported that the refinery in Kaluga region of Russia was attacked on the night of May 10 as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

