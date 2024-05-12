GUR attacked three military facilities in Russia - source

On the night of May 12, a GUR operation attacked a refinery in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd region of Russia. Also, the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant and the Kaluganafteprodukt oil depot were attacked by UAVs. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

Details

According to intelligence sources, the attack took place at around 2:30 a.m. local time. As a result of the kamikaze drone attack, several explosions occurred on the territory of the enterprise, after which a fire broke out at the refinery. The information about the damage to the refinery was also confirmed by the governor of Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov.

"In addition, the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant and the Kaluganafteprodukt oil depot were also attacked by UAVs," the source told UNN .

It is noted that these facilities have previously been attacked by drones.

"Such facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation will be systematically attacked as long as it takes until they are completely neutralized. Given Moscow's stubborn attempts to increase its offensive at the front, the Kremlin will not have sufficient forces and means to protect its strategic enterprises in the rear. the Russians will have to choose what to protect: either their oil refining and metallurgical industries or the occupation forces in Ukraine," the source said.

Addendum

Sources of UNN reported that the refinery in Kaluga region of Russia was attacked on the night of May 10 as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate.