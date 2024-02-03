Humenyuk: Russians do not draw conclusions about how much they can lose aviation, trying to find new launching borders

Enemy tactical aviation is active in the south of Ukraine. The Russian occupiers are trying to find new launching borders and prove that they still have potential in the air. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humenyuk during a telethon on Saturday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Unfortunately, the activity of enemy tactical aviation is still visible. They do not draw any conclusions from the fact that they can lose their aircraft in the southern direction. They are trying to look for new launching borders, to prove that they still have potential in the air. In particular, this is how yesterday's bombing of Kherson looked like, as they tried to prove that they still have tactical aircraft.. - Humeniuk said.

Addendum

On January 14, Ukrainian units shot down a Russian A-50 over the Sea of Azov.

In December 2023, the air defense forces shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the southern direction.