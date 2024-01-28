Guerrillas spotted a new group of Russian soldiers arriving in occupied Dzhankoy

The ATES movement recorded the arrival of a new group of Russian soldiers in Dzhankoy in occupied Crimea. The movement suggests that this is how the Russians continue to replenish their losses at the front. This is reported by ATESH in the Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Our agents recorded: KAMAZ trucks, Ural trucks and personnel at the railway station in Dzhankoy. The agents also report that the occupiers' personnel continue to arrive by train and leave by the above vehicles on a regular basis. The pace of stay remains systematic as before. It follows that there is always a shortage of personnel, which indicates losses at the front, - ATES reported.

The movement emphasizes that its agents in the occupied territories continue to fight racists and assist in the liberation of Ukrainian lands.

