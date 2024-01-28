ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Guerrillas spotted a new group of Russian soldiers arriving in occupied Dzhankoy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107016 views

Guerrillas have spotted the arrival of Russian troops in occupied Dzhankoy, Crimea, to replenish losses at the front, the Ukrainian guerrilla movement ATES reports. Agents report systematic arrivals and departures of personnel, indicating continued heavy losses.

The ATES movement recorded the arrival of a new group of Russian soldiers in Dzhankoy in occupied Crimea. The movement suggests that this is how the Russians continue to replenish their losses at the front. This is reported by ATESH in the Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Our agents recorded: KAMAZ trucks, Ural trucks and personnel at the railway station in Dzhankoy. The agents also report that the occupiers' personnel continue to arrive by train and leave by the above vehicles on a regular basis. The pace of stay remains systematic as before. It follows that there is always a shortage of personnel, which indicates losses at the front,

- ATES reported.

Details

The movement emphasizes that its agents in the occupied territories continue to fight racists and assist in the liberation of Ukrainian lands.

Image

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas conducted external reconnaissance of the occupiers' defense enterprise in the Moscow region, where they produce missiles and systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

