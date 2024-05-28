Guerrillas in Yevpatoriya discover Russian military equipment - ATESH

Ukrainian guerrillas in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria discovered military equipment of the Russian invaders at a freight station. This was reported by the ATES guerrilla movement, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the agents recorded the activity of the occupiers' military trucks at the freight station in Yevpatoriya. After conducting reconnaissance, the guerrillas discovered the unloading of trains with building materials, which were then loaded into military trucks.

These materials are subsequently used to build fortifications on the western coast of Crimea.

The standard tactic of the Russian Federation is to use civilian infrastructure for military purposes, thus hiding from attacks. But our agents see everything and promptly pass the information to the right hands, - The guerrillas emphasized.

Coordinates: 45.214383, 33.366269.

Recall

The guerrillas conducted a reconnaissance of an actively operating Russian oil refinery in the city of Svetograd, Stavropol Territory, which probably meets the fuel needs of Russian troops on the southeastern front.