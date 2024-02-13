Guerrillas detected air defense system in Moscow region: the complex is on alert

In the Russian Federation, Atesh guerrillas discovered the deployment of the Tunguska anti-aircraft missile and gun system, which is on combat duty, UNN reports.

"Our agent discovered the location of the Tunguska anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the village of Ilyinskoye-Usovo, Moscow region. The complex is in an active state on combat duty. The coordinates are 55.7739656, 37.2252980," the statement said.

According to Atesh, the enemy continues to increase air defense in the depths of Russia.

"Even the old Soviet systems of the 80s of the 20th century have been used. The reason is successful strikes on military targets by unknown drones. We hope to continue and inform the operators of these drones of the location of enemy air defense assets," the statement said.