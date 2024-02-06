Guerrillas reconnoitered the base of a military unit and discovered the deployment of an air defense unit in the Timiryazovsky district of Moscow. This was reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports .

Details

Deployed launchers in the amount of 12 units, radar stations and universal towers for them were found. Presumably, these are S-400 Triumph air defense systems.

Coordinates: 55.8398978, 37.5628480

It is noted that the Russians continue to protect such valuable complexes in the deep rear of Moscow, while they are critically lacking at the front. They are likely to serve as a cover for control points of strategic importance.

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas conducted reconnaissance near Moscow and discovered S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations located near the Belokamennaya metro station.

"ATES" is scouting the 13th shipyard in Sevastopol, which is engaged in complex repairs of vessels of all ranks.