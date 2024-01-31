"ATES" is scouting the 13th shipyard in Sevastopol, which is engaged in complex repairs of vessels of all ranks.

The movement's partisans are monitoring the 13th ship repair plant of the Black Sea Fleet, located in Kilen Bay in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. During the surveillance, repair work on several ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was detected. ATES reported this in Telegram, UNN reports .

It is noted that the company is not a strategic object, as it is engaged in the complex repair of ships of all ranks, from frigates to small amphibious ships.

Coordinates: 44.610753, 33.559730.

During the surveillance, repair work was detected on several ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. They are probably restoring the results of the effective work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The movement's guerrillas infiltrated and conducted reconnaissance at the airfield in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya, where Russian invaders repair aircraft.

