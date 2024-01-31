"ATES" is scouting the 13th shipyard in Sevastopol, which is engaged in complex repairs of vessels of all ranks.

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

"ATES" is scouting the 13th shipyard in Sevastopol, which is engaged in complex repairs of vessels of all ranks.

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27735 views

ATES guerrillas are monitoring the repair work on several ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at a shipyard in occupied Sevastopol

The movement's partisans are monitoring the 13th ship repair plant of the Black Sea Fleet, located in Kilen Bay in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. During the surveillance, repair work on several ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was detected. ATES reported this in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the company is not a strategic object, as it is engaged in the complex repair of ships of all ranks, from frigates to small amphibious ships.

Coordinates: 44.610753, 33.559730.

Image

During the surveillance, repair work was detected on several ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. They are probably restoring the results of the effective work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

The movement's guerrillas infiltrated and conducted reconnaissance at the airfield in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya, where Russian invaders repair aircraft.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
sevastopolSevastopol

