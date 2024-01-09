ATESH agents infiltrated a Russian missile center

Guerrillas "ATESH" work in the main missile warning center in the Moscow region in the village of Timonovo. This they reported on their Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Our agent served for a long time at the 820 Main Missile Warning Center in the village of Timonovo, Moscow region. This center warns of missile launches, primarily nuclear missiles, against russia. It also monitors launches of Russian missiles, both combat and training missiles. After that, it issues target designations to its own air defense system. - ATESH said in a statement.

Details

According to ATESH, their agent has already left the territory of the Russian Federation, so we have the opportunity to safely report on activities in this military unit.

The guerrillas also reported that their source had obtained information on the status of all individual radio nodes in russia. "The ATESH claim that they now know the vulnerabilities of Russian radio networks and have already shared this information with the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"This data continues to help bypass enemy air defenses and demilitarize the Russian army. The criminal war must end with Ukraine's victory," the partisans are convinced.

"ATESH" also hinted ambiguously that we should expect news from Timonovo soon.

"Our activities in this military unit have not ended. The agent has left his legacy, which will make itself known...", - promised in "ATESH".

Recall

Earlier, ATESH announced their presence in the ranks of the Russian Marines. In particular, the guerrillas reported that the guerrillas are embedded in the 810th Marine Brigade of Sevastopol, in temporarily occupied Crimea.