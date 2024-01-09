Russia reports another kamikaze drone attack near an enterprise in Maslozavodsky Lane in Orel. Three people were allegedly injured as a result of the UAV attacks, according to roszmі, UNN reports.

Another kamikaze drone crashed near the Mostovoye Road Enterprise in Maslozavodsky Lane in Eagle - write the Russian media.

It is noted that three people were allegedly injured in the UAV attacks.

Previously

Russian publics wrote that a kamikaze drone flew into a tank on the territory of an oil depot in the city of Orel in the Russian Federation. Another drone attacked the Orelenergo company.