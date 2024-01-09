In Russia, another drone hits a business in the city of Orel
A kamikaze drone strikes near a business in Orel, Russia
Russia reports another kamikaze drone attack near an enterprise in Maslozavodsky Lane in Orel. Three people were allegedly injured as a result of the UAV attacks, according to roszmі, UNN reports.
It is noted that three people were allegedly injured in the UAV attacks.
Previously
Russian publics wrote that a kamikaze drone flew into a tank on the territory of an oil depot in the city of Orel in the Russian Federation. Another drone attacked the Orelenergo company.