Gucci and Balenciaga owner sells cosmetics division to L'Oreal for $4.7 billion

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
08:37 AM • 11355 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 34033 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 18725 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 22767 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
07:07 AM • 6228 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 23802 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25633 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64275 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104224 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53267 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
75%
749mm
Popular news
World Day Against Pain and International Statistics Day: what else is celebrated on October 20October 20, 02:57 AM • 8082 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayedOctober 20, 04:49 AM • 27632 views
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - Zelenskyy07:56 AM • 12828 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 20998 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"09:15 AM • 5028 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 34011 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 21182 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104212 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 71163 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 149995 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 56718 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 58251 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 77265 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 75831 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 101953 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
ATACMS
MiG-31

Gucci and Balenciaga owner sells cosmetics division to L'Oreal for $4.7 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

Kering is selling its cosmetics division to L'Oreal for $4.7 billion to reduce debt and focus on its core business. L'Oreal will acquire rights to the Gucci, Balenciaga, and other brands, as well as the perfume brand Creed.

Gucci and Balenciaga owner sells cosmetics division to L'Oreal for $4.7 billion

Kering, the company that owns the Gucci and Balenciaga brands, has decided to sell its cosmetics division to L'Oreal for almost $4.7 billion. The sale will help Kering reduce its debt and focus on its core business, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Gucci owner Kering (PRTP.PA) has agreed to sell its cosmetics business to L'Oreal (OREP.PA) for 4 billion euros ($4.66 billion - ed.), a significant change in strategy for new CEO Luca de Meo, who aims to address the luxury group's high debt and refocus on its core fashion business.

- the publication writes.

Under the agreement, L'Oreal will acquire the Creed perfume brand, which Kering bought in 2023 for 3.5 billion euros, and will also receive exclusive rights to create cosmetics and perfumes under the Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and other group brands for the next 50 years. In addition, L'Oreal will secure a 50-year license for Gucci products after the current contract with Coty, which experts estimate will run until 2028, expires.

Bernstein analysts noted that the sale of Kering Beauty "is an unpleasant but necessary step," as the company feels the need to reduce its debt burden.

Although the sale of the cosmetics business was discussed even before the arrival of the new CEO Luca de Meo, it was he, according to sources, who significantly accelerated negotiations with L'Oreal in October. For L'Oreal, in turn, this will be the largest acquisition in the company's history, even larger than the purchase of the Aesop brand in 2023 for $2.5 billion. Experts emphasize that the purchase of Creed has great strategic value, as the brand is considered one of the most promising in the luxury perfume sector.

The sale will help Kering significantly reduce its debt, which exceeded 9.5 billion euros at the end of June, not including another 6 billion euros in lease obligations. This decision also symbolizes a shift in the company's strategy, which de Meo is implementing.

Addition

Kering created its own cosmetics division in 2023 after acquiring the Creed perfume brand, trying to reduce its dependence on the flagship Gucci brand, which brings in most of the group's profits.

However, developing the beauty segment proved more difficult than expected: in the first half of 2024, this division incurred losses of 60 million euros. At the same time, the company is facing a decline in Gucci sales - in the second quarter, the brand's revenue decreased by 25% due to a drop in demand in the key Chinese market. This forced Kering to look for ways to reduce debt.

In particular, Kering has suspended plans for a full acquisition of the Valentino brand and is considering selling part of its real estate to raise funds.

For L'Oreal, which already produces Yves Saint Laurent perfumes (the company has owned the brand rights since 2008), this deal will be a logical continuation of its expansion in the luxury cosmetics segment. Both companies also plan to create a joint venture to improve customer service in the luxury sector. According to Bernstein analysts, perfume sales account for about 14% of L'Oreal's revenue, outperforming the rest of the cosmetics market.

Negotiations between Kering and L'Oreal were accompanied by financial advisors - Evercore and Centerview on Kering's side, and Bank of America and Rothschild on L'Oreal's side. The deal is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2026.

Unexpected turn: Armani bequeathed to his heirs to sell the fashion house or take it public12.09.25, 14:41 • 3711 views

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
Trend
Brand
Bank of America
Reuters