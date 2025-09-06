GRU fighters stopped Russian attempt to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region borders

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
06:10 AM • 3950 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 15609 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 28417 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 34211 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 26841 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 37893 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 42333 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36347 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 67023 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 46574 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
74%
756mm
Popular news
Medvedev: Finland, Norway, and Poland are increasing military activity near Russia's bordersSeptember 5, 10:28 PM • 4486 views
The war in Ukraine will end, otherwise a terrible price will have to be paid - TrumpSeptember 5, 10:56 PM • 6052 views
Norway restricts price cap on Russian oilSeptember 5, 11:27 PM • 5350 views
Poland urges citizens to leave Belarus: the reason namedSeptember 6, 12:26 AM • 7148 views
Mass arrests at Hyundai plant in USA: 475 people detainedVideoSeptember 6, 01:30 AM • 11256 views
Publications
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto06:10 AM • 3956 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 34217 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 26190 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 49522 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 67024 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Robert Fico
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Poland
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 34639 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 85301 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 33593 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 38166 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 39411 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Times
Financial Times
Fake news
E-6 Mercury

GRU fighters stopped Russian attempt to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region borders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thwarted an attempt by Russians to break through to the borders of Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupiers tried to take firing positions for further attacks.

GRU fighters stopped Russian attempt to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region borders

Fighters of the "Brotherhood" unit from the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thwarted the plans of Russian troops to break through to the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The intelligence agency notes that Russian troops in small groups tried to cross the contact line and take firing positions in buildings to accumulate forces and further attack Ukrainian positions.

"The occupiers who survived the strikes of Ukrainian drones were demilitarized by the 'Brotherhood' assault troops," the report says.

The video shows explosive footage of the destruction of enemy shelters.

In Crimea, HUR drones hit two Mi-8 helicopters and attacked a Russian ship01.09.25, 10:45 • 4996 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine