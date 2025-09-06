GRU fighters stopped Russian attempt to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region borders

Fighters of the "Brotherhood" unit from the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thwarted the plans of Russian troops to break through to the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The intelligence agency notes that Russian troops in small groups tried to cross the contact line and take firing positions in buildings to accumulate forces and further attack Ukrainian positions.

"The occupiers who survived the strikes of Ukrainian drones were demilitarized by the 'Brotherhood' assault troops," the report says.

The video shows explosive footage of the destruction of enemy shelters.

