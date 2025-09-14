$41.310.00
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

This enterprise is the second largest producer of organic synthesis chemical products in Russia.

GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai

On September 13, attack UAVs of the Main Intelligence Directorate struck a chemical industry enterprise critical for the Russian military-industrial complex and the second largest producer of organic synthesis chemical products in Russia - PJSC "Metafrax Chemicals" in the Perm Krai of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to preliminary information, equipment for urea production was damaged. It is worth noting that the enterprise's products are the main components for the manufacture of explosives: urotropin, methanol, pentrite, urea.

The enterprise is located at a distance of 1600 km from the State Customs Service. The operation was carried out by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The attack on the enterprise in the Perm Krai was confirmed by the governor of the region. He stated that there were no casualties, and the enterprise itself was operating normally.

UNN also reported that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Kirishinefteorgsintez plant in the Leningrad region of Russia. This happened on the night of September 14 of this year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

