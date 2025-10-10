Great Britain handed over hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine five months ahead of schedule
Kyiv • UNN
The UK Ministry of Defense handed over hundreds of air defense missiles manufactured in Belfast to Ukraine ahead of schedule. These lightweight multi-purpose missiles have been used to protect Ukraine's airspace since February 2022.
The UK Ministry of Defence has delivered hundreds of air defence missiles to Ukraine five months earlier than planned. This was reported by the press service of the UK government, according to UNN.
The missiles, manufactured in Belfast, are used to defend Ukraine's airspace and were delivered five months ahead of schedule as part of the UK's aid program. These same missiles, known as Light Multirole Missiles (LMM), have been providing protection to Ukraine against threats since Russia's illegal invasion began in February 2022.
According to the British government, the current production of these missiles in the UK directly creates 200 jobs and supports another 700 existing jobs, stimulating economic growth and implementing the government's change plan.
This year alone, we are spending £4.5 billion on military support for Ukraine, which is the largest amount ever.
It is worth noting that
Ukraine is hearing positive signals from the United States regarding the transfer of Tomahawk supersonic cruise missiles to our country. Very detailed and important discussions are currently underway.