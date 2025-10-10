Great Britain handed over hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine five months ahead of schedule

$41.510.10
48.210.07
ukenru
03:17 PM • 6366 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
02:10 PM • 10218 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 10987 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 14491 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
10:53 AM • 25965 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 30234 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 17534 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18362 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 18108 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25792 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
77%
747mm
Popular news
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - UkrenergoOctober 10, 06:38 AM • 27714 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 20712 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of EnergyOctober 10, 09:38 AM • 18869 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 15958 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 12560 views
Publications
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto03:17 PM • 6378 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto01:35 PM • 14499 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo10:53 AM • 25967 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?October 10, 09:44 AM • 30237 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 81070 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Alexander Stubb
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 12678 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 16077 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 20826 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 81070 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 34467 views
Actual
Fox News
Hand grenade
The Guardian
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
E-6 Mercury

Great Britain handed over hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine five months ahead of schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The UK Ministry of Defense handed over hundreds of air defense missiles manufactured in Belfast to Ukraine ahead of schedule. These lightweight multi-purpose missiles have been used to protect Ukraine's airspace since February 2022.

Great Britain handed over hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine five months ahead of schedule

The UK Ministry of Defence has delivered hundreds of air defence missiles to Ukraine five months earlier than planned. This was reported by the press service of the UK government, according to UNN.

The missiles, manufactured in Belfast, are used to defend Ukraine's airspace and were delivered five months ahead of schedule as part of the UK's aid program. These same missiles, known as Light Multirole Missiles (LMM), have been providing protection to Ukraine against threats since Russia's illegal invasion began in February 2022.

- the British government stated.

According to the British government, the current production of these missiles in the UK directly creates 200 jobs and supports another 700 existing jobs, stimulating economic growth and implementing the government's change plan.

This year alone, we are spending £4.5 billion on military support for Ukraine, which is the largest amount ever.

- the government added.

It is worth noting that

Ukraine is hearing positive signals from the United States regarding the transfer of Tomahawk supersonic cruise missiles to our country. Very detailed and important discussions are currently underway.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine