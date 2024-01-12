ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Government to finance a new industrial park in Zakarpattia worth UAH 5 billion

Government to finance a new industrial park in Zakarpattia worth UAH 5 billion

The Ukrainian government is investing more than UAH 5 billion to create an industrial park in Zakarpattia, which is expected to create 2,000 jobs.

The Government will finance the creation of an industrial park in Zakarpattia. It will cost over UAH 5 billion in the long term. In particular, the project is expected to create two thousand new jobs. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to UNN.

Today, the Government has decided to create another industrial park in Zakarpattia. It is a long-term investment of more than UAH 5 billion and the creation of about 2,000 new jobs.

- Shmyhal said.

Details

The Prime Minister emphasized that this year, for the first time, Ukraine has budgeted funds to expand the network of industrial parks. In particular, it is planned to spend UAH 1 billion in 2024. Shmyhal is convinced that this money will help boost the development of industrial sites.

Shmyhal noted that the government plans to allocate another UAH 3 billion to support large investment projects. The Ukrainian government plans to support farmers, the construction industry, and the creation and expansion of processing enterprises.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the war in Ukraine showed the importance of developing the industrial base of security and defense.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

