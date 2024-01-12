Government has allocated UAH 2.5 billion for the construction of protective structures - Shmyhal

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 65022 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108152 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137214 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135633 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175223 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171270 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281192 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178170 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167162 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148815 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103233 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102992 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105003 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 74754 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 48518 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 65022 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281192 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249038 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234163 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259525 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 34253 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137214 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106068 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106073 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122228 views
Government has allocated UAH 2.5 billion for the construction of protective structures - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100343 views

The Government of Ukraine has allocated UAH 2.5 billion for new defense facilities, including UAH 1.4 billion for fortifications and UAH 1.1 billion for non-explosive barriers. Prime Minister Shmyhal confirmed the allocation of funds to strengthen defense capabilities.

To strengthen the state's defense capability, this year the Government has allocated an additional 2.5 billion hryvnias from the reserve fund for the construction of engineering and fortification structures. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

The key task for us this year is to strengthen our defense capabilities. In this context, we have made two important decisions today. We are allocating an additional almost UAH 2.5 billion from the reserve fund for the construction of engineering and fortification facilities.

- Shmyhal said.

Details

Shmyhal noted that UAH 1.4 billion of these funds will be spent on fortification equipment for the defense borders. Another UAH 1.1 billion will be spent on the construction of non-explosive barriers.

In addition, the Ukrainian government decided to allocate another UAH 120 million from the reserve fund for the State Border Guard Service.

"These funds will also be used to strengthen our defense capabilities and engineering and technical equipment of the border," the Prime Minister said.

Amid massive air strikes: NATO promises to strengthen Ukraine's air defense10.01.24, 20:16 • 116194 views

Recall

This week, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, took part in a meeting chaired by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, where they talked about strengthening the defense of Odesa region.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomy

