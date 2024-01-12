Government has allocated UAH 2.5 billion for the construction of protective structures - Shmyhal

To strengthen the state's defense capability, this year the Government has allocated an additional 2.5 billion hryvnias from the reserve fund for the construction of engineering and fortification structures. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

The key task for us this year is to strengthen our defense capabilities. In this context, we have made two important decisions today. We are allocating an additional almost UAH 2.5 billion from the reserve fund for the construction of engineering and fortification facilities. - Shmyhal said.

Details

Shmyhal noted that UAH 1.4 billion of these funds will be spent on fortification equipment for the defense borders. Another UAH 1.1 billion will be spent on the construction of non-explosive barriers.

In addition, the Ukrainian government decided to allocate another UAH 120 million from the reserve fund for the State Border Guard Service.

"These funds will also be used to strengthen our defense capabilities and engineering and technical equipment of the border," the Prime Minister said.

