Amid massive air strikes: NATO promises to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Today, on January 10, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held to discuss russia's massive air strikes on Ukraine on December 29 and January 2. This was reported by the Alliance's press service, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, Kyiv's allies outlined plans for military support for 2024.

In particular, NATO reminded of the assistance in strengthening air defense that the allies have already announced for 2024 - from the joint purchase of anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems to Skynex systems from Germany and anti-aircraft missiles from the United Kingdom.

Today, Allies made clear that they will continue to provide significant military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and many Allies outlined plans to provide billions of euros in additional capabilities in 2024 - NATO said in a press release.

Addendum

In addition, the Allies "strongly condemned" the escalation of russian air strikes in Ukraine.

NATO strongly condemns Russia's missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, including those using weapons from North Korea and Iran. For the second year in a row, Putin has been trying to exhaust Ukraine with massive strikes, but he will not succeed - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized.

He also assured that the Alliance will continue to strengthen Ukraine's air defense amid Russia's massive strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Recall

On December 29, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Russian air strikes killed 33 people in the capital alone.

