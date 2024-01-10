Amid massive air strikes: NATO promises to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 34472 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105829 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134245 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133623 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174022 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279312 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167097 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101315 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100907 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102840 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 61062 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 31499 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 34472 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247391 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232576 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257967 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25253 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134246 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105275 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105313 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121508 views
Amid massive air strikes: NATO promises to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116192 views

After massive russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities on January 2 and December 29, NATO promises to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Today, on January 10, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held to discuss russia's massive air strikes on Ukraine on December 29 and January 2. This was reported by the Alliance's press service, UNN reports.

Details 

During the meeting, Kyiv's allies outlined plans for military support for 2024.

In particular, NATO reminded of the assistance in strengthening air defense that the allies have already announced for 2024 - from the joint purchase of anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems to Skynex systems from Germany and anti-aircraft missiles from the United Kingdom.

Today, Allies made clear that they will continue to provide significant military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and many Allies outlined plans to provide billions of euros in additional capabilities in 2024

- NATO said in a press release.

Sappers neutralize warhead of Russian hypersonic missile "Kinzhal" in Kyiv05.01.24, 22:38 • 116395 views

Addendum

In addition, the Allies "strongly condemned" the escalation of russian air strikes in Ukraine. 

NATO strongly condemns Russia's missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, including those using weapons from North Korea and Iran. For the second year in a row, Putin has been trying to exhaust Ukraine with massive strikes, but he will not succeed

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized.

He also assured that the Alliance will continue to strengthen Ukraine's air defense amid Russia's massive strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Recall

On December 29, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Russian air strikes killed 33 people in the capital alone. 

Almost 120 towns and villages were affected, 39 people were killed: Zelensky on the consequences of Russia's massive attack30.12.23, 14:52 • 41101 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising