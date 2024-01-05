Sappers neutralize warhead of Russian hypersonic missile "Kinzhal" in Kyiv

In Kyiv, sappers of the State Emergency Service neutralized the warhead of the Kinzhal air-ballistic hypersonic missile, which Russian troops used to attack the capital on January 2. This was reported in the Telegram of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Today, pyrotechnics of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine worked in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, and the achievement of our specialists was a Kinzhal missile the post says.

The rescuers noted that neutralizing various types of ammunition, rockets, and improvised explosive devices is a routine task for the SES engineers, which they perform for the safety of the Ukrainian people.

On January 2, Russia attacked Kyiv with several waves of missiles. The fall of debris was recorded in almost all districts of the city. The shelling caused fires, particularly in residential buildings and infrastructure.

Two people died as a result of the attack in the capital, and 54 people were wounded.