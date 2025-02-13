Government sources explain why sanctions were imposed on Poroshenko

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5614 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49587 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73672 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105939 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75684 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117533 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101089 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153414 views

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110158 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 88161 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55337 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84310 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43799 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105941 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117536 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144069 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176402 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43813 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84324 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134283 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136188 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164435 views
Government sources explain why sanctions were imposed on Poroshenko

Government sources explain why sanctions were imposed on Poroshenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40240 views

The sanctions against Poroshenko were imposed in connection with the treason case over the purchase of coal from the LDNR. Kolomoisky, Boholyubov, Zhevago, and Medvedchuk were also sanctioned for their activities in the interests of Russia.

Sanctions against Petro Poroshenko were imposed at the request of the Cabinet of Ministers. In particular, they were imposed because of the criminal case on treason, when Poroshenko, in collusion with Medvedchuk and the leadership of the Russian Federation, allowed Centrenergo to buy coal from LDNR. This deprived Ukraine of its chances for energy independence from Russia for a long time. This was reported to UNN journalist by government sources.

"The sanctions against Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Bohobolyubov, Kostyantyn Zhevago and Viktor Medvedchuk were imposed on the proposal of the SBU. The sanctions against Petro Poroshenko were imposed at the request of the Cabinet of Ministers," the source said.

The sources said why the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on Poroshenko, Kolomoisky, Boholyubov, Zhevago, and Medvedchuk.

The source also explained why the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on Ukrainian oligarchs at a meeting on February 12. All of them were acting in the interests of Russia. And for each episode, criminal cases have been opened and are being investigated by law enforcement.

Thus, according to our sources, the sanctions against Poroshenko were imposed because of:

- a criminal case on treason, when Poroshenko, in collusion with Medvedchuk and the leadership of the Russian Federation, allowed Centrenergo to buy coal from lDnR. For a long time, this deprived Ukraine of its chances for energy independence from Russia.

- Poroshenko's involvement in the creation of the Party of Regions and his work in Yanukovych's government, when he was involved in the preparation of the Kharkiv agreements as foreign minister.

- cooperation with russia: owning assets in russia - the Roshen factory in Lipetsk and Sevmorzavod in Crimea - Poroshenko was interested in continuing cooperation with russia and deploying the black sea fleet on the peninsula.

The sanctions against Kolomoisky and Boholyubov were imposed because of:

- The fact that in 2023 they were the founders and beneficiaries of Eclaris Group Limited. The company sold oil and gas to Gazprom subsidiaries through shell companies, which paid taxes to the Russian budget, financing the war.

- withdrawal of UAH 750 million from Privatbank.

The grounds for imposing sanctions on Zhevago were as follows:

- His close ties to Russia, in particular, to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Fedorichev.

- crimes in the banking sector related to the withdrawal of UAH 500 million of loan funds from the Finance and Credit Bank.

- Ferrexpo, a group of companies controlled by Zhevago, has been cooperating with Russia until recently. For example, Avtokraz exported trucks to Russia, Rosava and Premiori exported tires, which were supplied to the so-called ldnr in 2022.

The sanctions against Medvedchuk were imposed indefinitely - on the basis of several old episodes as well as new ones:

- Gathering information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine in favor of Russia,

- blocking the launch of advanced cellular radio technologies in Ukraine

- his activities in the OPFL,

- anti-Ukrainian activities of its media resources,

- his involvement in anti-Ukrainian propaganda in Russia.

In 2024, the SBU shut down the activities of the Voice of Europe media organization, which was part of the pro-Russian project "Other Ukraine." It was headed and financed by Medvedchuk and coordinated by the 5th Service of the Russian Federal Security Service.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions against the fifth president of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko.

On February 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against those who destroyed Ukraine's national security and helped Russia.

Ukraine's fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, claimed that the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against him.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising