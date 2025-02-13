Sanctions against Petro Poroshenko were imposed at the request of the Cabinet of Ministers. In particular, they were imposed because of the criminal case on treason, when Poroshenko, in collusion with Medvedchuk and the leadership of the Russian Federation, allowed Centrenergo to buy coal from LDNR. This deprived Ukraine of its chances for energy independence from Russia for a long time. This was reported to UNN journalist by government sources.

"The sanctions against Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Bohobolyubov, Kostyantyn Zhevago and Viktor Medvedchuk were imposed on the proposal of the SBU. The sanctions against Petro Poroshenko were imposed at the request of the Cabinet of Ministers," the source said.

The sources said why the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on Poroshenko, Kolomoisky, Boholyubov, Zhevago, and Medvedchuk.

The source also explained why the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on Ukrainian oligarchs at a meeting on February 12. All of them were acting in the interests of Russia. And for each episode, criminal cases have been opened and are being investigated by law enforcement.

Thus, according to our sources, the sanctions against Poroshenko were imposed because of:

- a criminal case on treason, when Poroshenko, in collusion with Medvedchuk and the leadership of the Russian Federation, allowed Centrenergo to buy coal from lDnR. For a long time, this deprived Ukraine of its chances for energy independence from Russia.

- Poroshenko's involvement in the creation of the Party of Regions and his work in Yanukovych's government, when he was involved in the preparation of the Kharkiv agreements as foreign minister.

- cooperation with russia: owning assets in russia - the Roshen factory in Lipetsk and Sevmorzavod in Crimea - Poroshenko was interested in continuing cooperation with russia and deploying the black sea fleet on the peninsula.

The sanctions against Kolomoisky and Boholyubov were imposed because of:

- The fact that in 2023 they were the founders and beneficiaries of Eclaris Group Limited. The company sold oil and gas to Gazprom subsidiaries through shell companies, which paid taxes to the Russian budget, financing the war.

- withdrawal of UAH 750 million from Privatbank.

The grounds for imposing sanctions on Zhevago were as follows:

- His close ties to Russia, in particular, to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Fedorichev.

- crimes in the banking sector related to the withdrawal of UAH 500 million of loan funds from the Finance and Credit Bank.

- Ferrexpo, a group of companies controlled by Zhevago, has been cooperating with Russia until recently. For example, Avtokraz exported trucks to Russia, Rosava and Premiori exported tires, which were supplied to the so-called ldnr in 2022.

The sanctions against Medvedchuk were imposed indefinitely - on the basis of several old episodes as well as new ones:

- Gathering information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine in favor of Russia,

- blocking the launch of advanced cellular radio technologies in Ukraine

- his activities in the OPFL,

- anti-Ukrainian activities of its media resources,

- his involvement in anti-Ukrainian propaganda in Russia.

In 2024, the SBU shut down the activities of the Voice of Europe media organization, which was part of the pro-Russian project "Other Ukraine." It was headed and financed by Medvedchuk and coordinated by the 5th Service of the Russian Federal Security Service.

AddendumAddendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions against the fifth president of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko.

On February 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against those who destroyed Ukraine's national security and helped Russia.

Ukraine's fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, claimed that the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against him.