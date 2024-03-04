$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Government is working to make booking parameters fair - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21901 views

The Cabinet of Ministers is working to improve the reservation system to make it fairer.

Government is working to make booking parameters fair - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers is currently working to make the booking parameters fair. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference on Monday, a UNN correspondent reports.

We do discuss different approaches to booking. Today, there is a certain approach to booking. That is, about 700 thousand people in Ukraine are booked. This approach works, it is economical, because there are industries, critical infrastructure enterprises, or industries that are critical to the economy

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the government wants to improve and make this approach more fair.

"First and foremost, it is clear that people who ensure the country's vital activity, critical enterprises, such as energy companies, water supply companies... Employees should be booked, if not 100%, then a significant percentage of the specialists who provide this," Shmyhal said.

In addition, he said, there are other facilities, critical infrastructure enterprises, where it has already been agreed with the General Staff, and the relevant employees are booked 100% or in a certain percentage, which is enough to ensure the vital activity of these enterprises.

"We believe that the enterprises that should be reserved should include those that fill the state budget and allow the Security and Defense Forces to be financed in full. Of course, these industries, critical industries that have a significant or critical impact on the Ukrainian economy, should be singled out by the Ministry of Economy. This discussion is ongoing and work is underway. In these industries, there are relevant enterprises that have the appropriate workload... That is, the payment of taxes, the official salary should be average or above the industry average in such enterprises," Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that the government is now working to "make the booking parameters fair.

"The average salary, the level of wages, the level of taxes paid by both individuals and companies. All of these things are worked out comprehensively, and accordingly, the impact of an enterprise or industry on the economy will be... This is the framework of the future booking system we are working on. It will consist of several parameters," he said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

