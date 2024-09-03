Government Approves Appointment of Deputy Head of Khmelnytsky RSA

At its meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Valeriyovych as deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration Vladyslav Falyush. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

