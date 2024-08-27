Zelenskyy on changes in the government: we will focus on this issue in the near future

Changes in the government will begin in the near future, as there are many acting officials who cannot cover all issues. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Regarding changes in the government, we are in dialogue with the Prime Minister, we have many acting heads of state, so first of all, we need to resolve these issues, we are focused on this - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that each institution should have its own minister, a head of its own area, and this issue simply needs to be resolved, because one person cannot cover everything.

I think that in the near future we will focus on this issue and will be able to vote on all this in the Verkhovna Rada. You will see all these changes, but give us some time - the President said.

Recall

President Zelenskiy last week announced potential Cabinet changes, with some ministers being discussed for replacement, while noting that Prime Minister Shmyhal remains one of the most important figures in the government.