ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130782 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136275 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224745 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167009 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161366 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146471 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212631 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112752 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199536 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105252 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy on changes in the government: we will focus on this issue in the near future

Zelenskyy on changes in the government: we will focus on this issue in the near future

 • 17240 views

President Zelenskyy announced upcoming changes in the government due to the large number of acting ministers. He emphasized the need to appoint permanent ministers and leaders for each area.

Changes in the government will begin in the near future, as there are many acting officials who cannot cover all issues. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Regarding changes in the government, we are in dialogue with the Prime Minister, we have many acting heads of state, so first of all, we need to resolve these issues, we are focused on this

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that each institution should have its own minister, a head of its own area, and this issue simply needs to be resolved, because one person cannot cover everything.

I think that in the near future we will focus on this issue and will be able to vote on all this in the Verkhovna Rada. You will see all these changes, but give us some time

- the President said.

Recall

President Zelenskiy last week announced potential Cabinet changes, with some ministers being discussed for replacement, while noting that Prime Minister Shmyhal remains one of the most important figures in the government.

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics

Contact us about advertising