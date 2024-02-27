Government appoints Pavlushchyk as new head of the NACP

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Viktor Pavlushchyk as head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption and approved several deputy heads of regional state administrations following a competitive selection process, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

According to him, the appointment was also agreed upon:

- Oleksandr Kharlov as the first deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration;

- Oleksandr Kokhan as deputy head of the Rivne Regional State Administration. At the same time, it was agreed to dismiss Kokhan from the post of the head of Sarny RSA;

- Oleksandr Tereshchenko as Deputy Head of the Rivne Regional State Administration for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

"Andriy Danyk has been temporarily entrusted with the duties of the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," Melnychuk also said.

