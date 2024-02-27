$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Government appoints Pavlushchyk as new head of the NACP

Kyiv • UNN

 107935 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Viktor Pavlushchyk as head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption and approved several deputy heads of regional state administrations, temporarily appointing Andriy Danik as head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and dismissing Oleksandr Kokhan from the post of head of Sarny District State Administration.

Government appoints Pavlushchyk as new head of the NACP

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Viktor Pavlushchyk as head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption and approved several deputy heads of regional state administrations following a competitive selection process, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Viktor Pavlushchyk as the Head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption upon recommendation of the Selection Committee for the position of the Head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption .

- Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the appointment was also agreed upon:

- Oleksandr Kharlov as the first deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration;

- Oleksandr Kokhan as deputy head of the Rivne Regional State Administration. At the same time, it was agreed to dismiss Kokhan from the post of the head of Sarny RSA;

- Oleksandr Tereshchenko as Deputy Head of the Rivne Regional State Administration for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

"Andriy Danyk has been temporarily entrusted with the duties of the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," Melnychuk also said.

Ukraine elects new head of the NACP25.02.24, 21:10 • 35402 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Servant of the People
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Rivne
